Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

