Destination Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.99. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,240. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

