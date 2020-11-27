Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.32. 17,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.