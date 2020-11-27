Destination Wealth Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.25. 22,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

