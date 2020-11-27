Destination Wealth Management Purchases 266 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $208.96. 15,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.