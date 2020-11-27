Destination Wealth Management Sells 9,190 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 277,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,445,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

