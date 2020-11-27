Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.90. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 24,030 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of 61.25.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

