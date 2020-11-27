Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

