Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAC. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

