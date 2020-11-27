Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.