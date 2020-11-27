Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

