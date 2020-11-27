Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.65. Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 112,074 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 82.05 and a quick ratio of 81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and a P/E ratio of -23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32.

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

