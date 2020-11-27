Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 50.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 180.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

