Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

