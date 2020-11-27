Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Raised to Neutral at UFS

UFS upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

NYSE:UFS opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 64.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 91.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

