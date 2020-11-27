DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.