Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after buying an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

