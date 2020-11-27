Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.05 ($36.52).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

ETR DUE traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €31.00 ($36.47). The company had a trading volume of 205,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.85.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F)

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.