DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

