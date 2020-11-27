Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

