eGain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 320 call options.

eGain stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 7,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.