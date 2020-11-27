Egretia Price Tops $0.0007 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, Egretia has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.34 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

