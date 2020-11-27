Egretia Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last week, Egretia has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.