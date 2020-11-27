Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after acquiring an additional 316,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.