Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.04. Elys Game Technology shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 7,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

