Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

