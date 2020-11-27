Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of 536.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.