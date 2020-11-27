Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.55.

Shares of EHC opened at $82.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

