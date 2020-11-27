Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Envestnet worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 395,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,911. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -610.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

