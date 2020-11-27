Equal Price Tops $0.0003 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 10% against the dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $113,669.33 and $531.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars.

