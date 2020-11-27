Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $89.75 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $75.01.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

