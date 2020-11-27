Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

