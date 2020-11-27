Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

