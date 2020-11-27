Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NYSEARCA ALT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.