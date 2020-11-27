FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

FAT opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.18.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. Equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.