Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FURCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

FURCF stock remained flat at $$36.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

