Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

