Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $161.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.34. 14,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,515. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

