Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.