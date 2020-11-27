Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $219,385.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.68 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

