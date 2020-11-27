First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$64,250.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$899,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.77 per share, with a total value of C$31,925.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

FR opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.