First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $207.47

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.47 and last traded at $207.12, with a volume of 17771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

