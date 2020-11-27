Foot Locker (FL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently:

11/25/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/23/2020 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company delivered encouraging second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. During the quarter the company witnessed huge response for its assortment as stores started reopening. This can be attributed to pent-up demand and the effect of the fiscal stimulus that aided in-store and digital channel sales. Notably, comps rose about 18% in the second quarter. Strong sales coupled with disciplined cost control aided the company to revert to profits. Going ahead, management is on track with bolstering digital capabilities and supply chain efficiencies. Additionally, the company reinstated quarterly dividend program backed by a stable cash outlook.”

11/17/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

10/7/2020 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

