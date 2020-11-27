Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $44.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,084.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 99,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,334 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

