Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.