Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,588. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

