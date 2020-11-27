Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $611,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

