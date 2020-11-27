General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,719,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $152.70. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

