Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.90. Genfit shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genfit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genfit by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.