Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the period. Genocea Biosciences makes up 0.7% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Genocea Biosciences worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.